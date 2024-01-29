Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, right, accepts the Space Systems Command (SSC) flag from Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, during a change of command ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. With this change of command, Garrant became the second commander of SSC and is responsible for leading a global workforce of more than 15,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel, as well as overseeing an annual $15.6 billion space acquisition budget, which ensures premier space capabilities are delivered timely to counter the threats in today's and tomorrow's contested space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ermir M.B.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8220607
    VIRIN: 240201-X-X0813-1001
    Resolution: 2793x1880
    Size: 911.21 KB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

