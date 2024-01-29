Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, right, accepts the Space Systems Command (SSC) flag from Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, during a change of command ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. With this change of command, Garrant became the second commander of SSC and is responsible for leading a global workforce of more than 15,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel, as well as overseeing an annual $15.6 billion space acquisition budget, which ensures premier space capabilities are delivered timely to counter the threats in today's and tomorrow's contested space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ermir M.B.)

