    Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration [Image 3 of 3]

    Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration

    JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    The 3rd Multi Domain Task Force and Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade partnered to conduct defensive Cybersecurity training with their mission partners in U.S. Army Japan, from Nov. 30th – Dec. 11th, 2023, at Camp Higashi Chitose, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8220131
    VIRIN: 231211-A-OD824-4376
    Resolution: 1573x1180
    Size: 427.12 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber security

