Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration

The 3rd Multi Domain Task Force and Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade partnered to conduct defensive Cybersecurity training with their mission partners in U.S. Army Japan, from Nov. 30th – Dec. 11th, 2023, at Camp Higashi Chitose, Japan.



The first half of the event consisted of open-source classroom instruction on critical skills for a wide range of cyber defense scenarios. These sessions equipped USARJ mission partners to better leverage cutting-edge tools to enhance the security of their networks.



The training culminated in direct support of the annual Yama Sakura 85 field training exercise. Yama Sakura 85 is a U.S.-Japan-Australia Land Force exercise in Japan, that strengthens multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



3rd MDED and ARCPB trainers integrated cyber defense scenarios into the Yama Sakura 85 exercise. Their on-the-ground expertise helped USARJ mission partners tackle challenges in threat detection, insider threat identification, and incident response.



"This exercise was a great experience that allowed 3rd MDED and ARCPB to conduct training with USARJ partners," said Maj. Joel Joyce, Battalion Operations Officer of the Western Cyber Protection Center." The success of this partnership highlights 3rd MDED and ARCPBs focus on building resilient Cyber Mission Forces capable of securing networks against emerging threats."



As modern warfare rapidly digitizes, ARCPB will continue to expand its partnership with USARJ to provide support during this critical exercise. The multi-component approach epitomizes the Total Army concept, leveraging Active and Reserve experts to enhance mission capabilities across combatant commands.

