The 3rd Multi Domain Task Force and Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade partnered to conduct defensive Cybersecurity training with their mission partners in U.S. Army Japan, from Nov. 30th – Dec. 11th, 2023, at Camp Higashi Chitose, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8220125
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-OD824-9036
|Resolution:
|936x707
|Size:
|242.05 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training Today for a More Secure Tomorrow: Multi-Component Collaboration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT