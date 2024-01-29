Norfolk Naval Shipyard Emergency Operations Center Manager Bryan Hagaman looks over his check list to ensure all proper steps are being taken during an active shooter drill held recently.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8219874
|VIRIN:
|231005-O-YO710-5986
|Resolution:
|5101x3401
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT