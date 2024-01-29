The Radiological Emergency Planning Division (Code 105.6) team writes all drill packages pertaining to the Radiological Emergency Response Organization (RERO) drills. It can take anywhere from three weeks to four months to complete a drill package.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8219869
|VIRIN:
|230922-O-YO710-7596
|Resolution:
|5606x3737
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Norfolk Naval Shipyard's "Screenwriters" Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages
