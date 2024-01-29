Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages [Image 2 of 4]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Radiological Emergency Planning Division (Code 105.6) team writes all drill packages pertaining to the Radiological Emergency Response Organization (RERO) drills. It can take anywhere from three weeks to four months to complete a drill package.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8219869
    VIRIN: 230922-O-YO710-7596
    Resolution: 5606x3737
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lights, Camera, Action! Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s &ldquo;Screenwriters&rdquo; Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT