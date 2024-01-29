The Radiological Emergency Planning Division (Code 105.6) team plans and discusses the logistics, timeline, trip wires and other drill packages details for an upcoming Radiological Emergency Response Organization (RERO) drill that will involve manning Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Emergency Command Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8219868
|VIRIN:
|230922-O-YO710-6825
|Resolution:
|5416x3611
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s “Screenwriters” Challenge Emergency Response Teams with Realistic Drill Packages [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT