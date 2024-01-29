Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 2 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Brown, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, displays his coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Brown received AOTW for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, such as quickly teaming with the 86th AW LRS Aircraft Fuels Section where he performed refuel supervisor duties for the team’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

