Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Brown, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, displays his coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Brown received AOTW for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, such as quickly teaming with the 86th AW LRS Aircraft Fuels Section where he performed refuel supervisor duties for the team’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

