    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 1 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command Chief, right, coin SrA Erick Brown, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, middle, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Brown received Airlifter of the Week for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, such as being selected to execute a Franco-German Joint Tactical Airlift Squadron C-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8219140
    VIRIN: 240131-F-OS112-1014
    Resolution: 5789x2813
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

