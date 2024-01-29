Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command Chief, right, coin SrA Erick Brown, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, middle, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Brown received Airlifter of the Week for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, such as being selected to execute a Franco-German Joint Tactical Airlift Squadron C-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

