Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This graphic was created for the Airlifter of the Week, Senior Airman Erik Brown, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Brown was awarded AOTW for ensuring his junior Airmen were trained and qualified on all their upgrade training tasks and mentored 5 Airmen on his shift that earned their 5 skill levels. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8219142
    VIRIN: 240131-F-OS112-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1359
    Size: 315.55 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown
    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown
    Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th
    Team Ramstein
    AOTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT