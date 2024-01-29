Airlifter Of The Week: SrA Erik Brown

This graphic was created for the Airlifter of the Week, Senior Airman Erik Brown, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Brown was awarded AOTW for ensuring his junior Airmen were trained and qualified on all their upgrade training tasks and mentored 5 Airmen on his shift that earned their 5 skill levels. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

