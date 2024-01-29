Aeromedical Evacuation, providing critical care in the air

U.S. Air Force Capt. Judy Hiplieus, aeromedical evacuation flight nurse, prepares to load equipment in the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location with in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2024. Aeromedical evacuation technicians play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of patients during air transport and are responsible for administering medical care, monitoring vital signs, and ensuring the safe and secure transfer of individuals in need of urgent medical attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

