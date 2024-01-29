U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Devern, aeromedical evacuation technician, prepares to carry a litter of equipment in the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location with in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2024. Aeromedical evacuation equipment includes specialized medical devices and systems designed to ensure the safe and efficient transport of patients by air, providing critical care and life support during airborne medical missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8219106 VIRIN: 240130-F-WH061-1123 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aeromedical Evacuation, providing critical care in the air [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.