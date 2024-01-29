Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical Evacuation, providing critical care in the air [Image 1 of 5]

    Aeromedical Evacuation, providing critical care in the air

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jana Helgeson and 1st Lt. Rikki Hufford, aeromedical evacuation flight nurses, carry equipment down the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2024. Aeromedical evacuation equipment includes specialized medical devices and systems designed to ensure the safe and efficient transport of patients by air, providing critical care and life support during airborne medical missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    TAGS

    Medical
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    AE

