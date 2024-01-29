U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Helmenstine, firefighter assigned to the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, dons protective equipment used for emergency response, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2024. Helmenstine respresented the firefighter career field in this photo as a part of the I Am The Mission intitiative to showcase different positions for Maryland National Guard members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8217985 VIRIN: 240125-Z-JL079-1004 Resolution: 4685x6559 Size: 18.97 MB Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am the Mission - Firefighter [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.