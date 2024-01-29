Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th CES Firefighter Dons Turnout Gear [Image 2 of 3]

    175th CES Firefighter Dons Turnout Gear

    MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Helmenstine, firefighter, 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, dons protective equipment used for emergency response, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2024. Turnout gear is designed to withstand temperatures as high as 1,600 degrees fahrenheit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8217984
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-JL079-1002
    Resolution: 5706x4409
    Size: 19.83 MB
    Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th CES Firefighter Dons Turnout Gear [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Management Smokey Jen
    175th CES Firefighter Dons Turnout Gear
    I Am the Mission - Firefighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Firefighting
    MDANG
    175th Wing
    175th Civil Engineering Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT