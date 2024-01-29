Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Management Smokey Jen [Image 1 of 3]

    Emergency Management Smokey Jen

    MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Blood, installation emergency manager, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, inspects chemical detection equipment used for incident response, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 25, 2024. Blood simulated the preparation of a response kit in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8217983
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-JL079-1001
    Resolution: 7852x4417
    Size: 17.13 MB
    Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Management Smokey Jen [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Management Smokey Jen
    175th CES Firefighter Dons Turnout Gear
    I Am the Mission - Firefighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    MDANG
    175th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT