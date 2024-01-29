Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th MDG Breakfast Club Volunteers

    MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 175th Medical Group, Maryland Air National Guard, pose for a photo next to breakfast items prepared for fundraising and boosting morale at Martin State Air Guard Base, Maryland, Nov. 5, 2023. Airmen volunteered their time to what became known as the “Breakfast Club” within their organization, and raised nearly two-thousand dollars to fund team-building events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th MDG Breakfast Club Volunteers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Morale
    MDANG
    175th Wing
    175th Medical Group

