Airmen assigned to the 175th Medical Group, Maryland Air National Guard, pose for a photo next to breakfast items prepared for fundraising and boosting morale at Martin State Air Guard Base, Maryland, Nov. 5, 2023. Airmen volunteered their time to what became known as the “Breakfast Club” within their organization, and raised nearly two-thousand dollars to fund team-building events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:02 Photo ID: 8217960 VIRIN: 231105-Z-JL079-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.48 MB Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 175th MDG Breakfast Club Volunteers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.