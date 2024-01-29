Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Rose Gurley [Image 2 of 3]

    Senior Airman Rose Gurley

    MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose Gurley, a personnel specialist assigned to the 175th Force Support Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, poses for Maryland National Guard's I am the Mission project at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2024. The I am the Mission project was created to highlight different career paths in the Maryland National Guard and the men and women serving in those postions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8217958
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-JL079-1002
    Resolution: 4114x5760
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Rose Gurley [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A people person and personnel specialist
    Senior Airman Rose Gurley
    175th MDG Breakfast Club Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Senior Airman
    MDANG
    175th Wing
    175th Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT