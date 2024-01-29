Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A people person and personnel specialist [Image 1 of 3]

    A people person and personnel specialist

    MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose Gurley, a personnel specialist assigned to 175th Force Support Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, helps Timothy Dash, a retired master sergeant, process his retirement paper work at 175th Wing headquarters, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2024. Personnel specialists complete a range of administrative functions for their assigned Air Force personnel to include processing retirements, promotions, and awards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8217957
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-JL079-1003
    Resolution: 7582x5055
    Size: 21.44 MB
    Location: MARTIN STATE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A people person and personnel specialist [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A people person and personnel specialist
    Senior Airman Rose Gurley
    175th MDG Breakfast Club Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    personnel specialist
    MDANG
    175th Wing
    175th Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT