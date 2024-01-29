A people person and personnel specialist

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose Gurley, a personnel specialist assigned to 175th Force Support Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, helps Timothy Dash, a retired master sergeant, process his retirement paper work at 175th Wing headquarters, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2024. Personnel specialists complete a range of administrative functions for their assigned Air Force personnel to include processing retirements, promotions, and awards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

