Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Visits Pax River

PATUXENT RIVER (Jan. 31, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, center, recieves a brief on unmanned aviation platforms on an official visit to NAS Patuxent River. During the visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon)

