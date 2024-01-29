PATUXENT RIVER (Jan. 31, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, center, recieves a brief on unmanned aviation platforms on an official visit to NAS Patuxent River. During the visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8217766
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-JP566-1125
|Resolution:
|4686x3347
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Visits Pax River [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
