    Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Visits Pax River [Image 8 of 10]

    Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Visits Pax River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER (Jan. 31, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, center, recieves a brief on unmanned aviation platforms on an official visit to NAS Patuxent River. During the visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
