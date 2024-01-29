Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran Albert Wend's 100th Birthday [Image 7 of 8]

    World War II Veteran Albert Wend's 100th Birthday

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.1529

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Interior Communication Electricians 1st Class Summer Yamane presents an American Flag to World War II veteran Albert Wend in celebration of his 100th birthday at the Lemont Historical Society Museum, Jan. 28, 2024. Wend served as a storekeeper onboard USS Mercy II (AH-8) from 1944 to 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 01.31.1529
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8217582
    VIRIN: 240128-N-LN782-1202
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    This work, World War II Veteran Albert Wend's 100th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII Veteran Birthday Celebration

