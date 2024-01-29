World War II Veteran Albert Wend's 100th Birthday

Command Master Chief Jessica Morales takes a picture of World War II veteran Albert Wend in celebration of his 100th birthday at the Lemont Historical Society Museum, Jan. 28, 2024. Wend served as a storekeeper onboard USS Mercy II (AH-8) from 1944 to 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
01.28.2024
01.31.2024
|8217578
|240128-N-LN782-1133
|8256x5504
|10.92 MB
LEMONT, IL, US
|2
|0
