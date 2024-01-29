World War II Veteran Albert Wend's 100th Birthday

Interior Communication Electricians 1st Class Summer Yamane presents an American Flag to World War II veteran Albert Wend in celebration of his 100th birthday at the Lemont Historical Society Museum, Jan. 28, 2024. Wend served as a storekeeper onboard USS Mercy II (AH-8) from 1944 to 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

