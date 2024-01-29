Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr., formerly of 3643d Brigade Support Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is presented with the Legion of Merit by Lt. Col. David DeVoy, battalion commander, for a career characterized by “exceptionally meritorious service” on Jan. 25, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H Westgate retired in 2022 after a combined 41 years in the U.S. Army and NH Army National Guard, which included five deployments and numerous state activations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

