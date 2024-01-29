Attendees applaud retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr., New Hampshire Army National Guard, at his Legion of Merit award ceremony held for his “exceptionally meritorious service” Jan. 25, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Westgate retired in 2022 after a combined 41 years in the U.S. Army and NH Army National Guard, which included five deployments and numerous state activations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8217385 VIRIN: 240125-Z-HA185-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.89 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.