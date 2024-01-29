From left, Lt. Col. David DeVoy, 3643d Brigade Support Battalion commander, New Hampshire Army National Guard, presents retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. with an awards shadow box Jan. 25, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Westgate, who retired in 2022 after a combined 41 years in the U.S. Army and NH Army National Guard, was also awarded with the Legion of Merit for “exceptionally meritorious service.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8217387 VIRIN: 240125-Z-HA185-1030 Resolution: 3555x2539 Size: 1.04 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.