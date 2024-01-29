Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 3]

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. awarded Legion of Merit

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Lt. Col. David DeVoy, 3643d Brigade Support Battalion commander, New Hampshire Army National Guard, presents retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Westgate Jr. with an awards shadow box Jan. 25, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Westgate, who retired in 2022 after a combined 41 years in the U.S. Army and NH Army National Guard, was also awarded with the Legion of Merit for “exceptionally meritorious service.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

