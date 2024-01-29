NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An EA-18G Growler assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island-based Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 Vikings lands at NAS Pensacola following a training mission Jan. 29. The (VAQ) 129 Vikings conducted a two-week training detachment at NAS Pensacola in late January and early February, conducting aircraft familiarization, low altitude and basic maneuver training. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)
