    NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’ [Image 4 of 4]

    NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Service members with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island-based Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 Vikings conduct post-flight checks on an EA-18G Growler at NAS Pensacola following a training mission Jan. 29. The (VAQ) 129 Vikings conducted a two-week training detachment at NAS Pensacola in late January and early February, conducting aircraft familiarization, low altitude and basic maneuver training. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:02
    Photo ID: 8217381
    VIRIN: 240129-N-PJ019-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 683.86 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    This work, NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’ [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cradleofnavalaviation
    NAS Pensacola #NASP #CNRSE

