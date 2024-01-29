NAS Whidbey Island VAQ Squadron Trains at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An EA-18G Growler assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An EA-18G Growler assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island-based Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 Vikings lands at NAS Pensacola following a training mission Jan. 29. The (VAQ) 129 Vikings conducted a two-week training detachment at NAS Pensacola in late January and early February, conducting aircraft familiarization, low altitude and basic maneuver training. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 Vikings conducted a two-week training detachment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in late January and early February.



VAQ-129 conducted aircraft familiarization, low altitude and basic maneuver training during the detachment’s two-week stay in Florida.



The Whidbey Island-based squadron chose to train at NAS Pensacola because the weather, facilities, staff and airspace lend themselves to a superior training opportunity during winter months.



“It’s a great weather environment for us,” said Lt. Daniel Rowland, a VAQ 129 instructor electronic warfare officer. “Coming here to the South is a great opportunity for us.”



VAQ-129, a Fleet Replenishment Squadron for EA-18G Growlers, trains newly pinned Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers, and also provides continuing education for aviators and NFOs who have served in operational squadrons.



Despite some inclement weather upon the detachment’s arrival at NAS Pensacola, the visiting aviators and naval flight officers were able to participate in numerous training scenarios, with NAS Pensacola Air Operations Department Transient Line personnel providing support and the U.S. Air Force's 379th Flying Training Squadron – based at the air station - providing briefing spaces for the Vikings during their two-week stay.



Additionally, as all U.S. Navy aviation training begins at what has become affectionately known as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ VAQ-129 detachment members were able to revisit the air station and surrounding communities during their stay.



“It’s a lot of fun to come back here,” said Rowland. “We all flew here as beginner naval flight officers, so there are a lot of memories to come back to.”



A variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet Block II, the EA-18G Growler combines the capability of the combat-proven Super Hornet with the latest AEA avionics suite evolved from the Improved Capability III (ICAP III) system. The EA-18G’s vast array of sensors and weapons provides the warfighter with a lethal and survivable weapon system to counter current and emerging threats.



NAS Pensacola supports the operational and training missions of tenant commands including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).