27th Finance Battalion Activation Ceremony (Dec. 16, 2023)

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Sara Mitchell, commander of the 27th Finance Battalion, shakes hands with Maj. Miguel Rodriguez, outgoing commander of the 27th Financial Management Support Unit, during an activation ceremony for the battalion and subordinate companies. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US