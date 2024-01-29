Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Finance Battalion Activation Ceremony (Dec. 16, 2023) [Image 6 of 7]

    27th Finance Battalion Activation Ceremony (Dec. 16, 2023)

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    New York Army National Guard Capt. Schashuna Whyte, commander of the headquarters and headquarters detachment 27th Finance Battalion, stands at the front of her company during an activation ceremony for the 27th Finance Battalion and subordinate companies. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 04:48
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: WHITESTONE/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NY, US
    New York Army National Guard Activates a Finance Battalion

