New York Army National Guard Activates a Finance Battalion

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Sara Mitchell, commander of the 27th Finance Battalion, cuts the celebratory cake during an activation ceremony for the battalion and subordinate companies. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

WHITESTONE ARMORY, QUEENS, New York --- The New York Army National Guard’s 27th Financial Management Support Unit became the 27th Finance Battalion during a Dec. 16, 2023, ceremony held at the Whitestone Armory in the New York City borough of Queens.



For many years, the 27th Financial Management Support Unit operated like a battalion and was federally ordered to transition into a finance battalion on October 1st, 2023, as part of the US Army’s force structure changes.



Lt. Col. Sara Mitchell, the incoming commander of the battalion, uncased the new colors with her senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Villacres.



As battalion commander, Mitchell said that she expects the companies to continue supporting stateside and overseas missions with a high operational tempo, so a main goal is to retain Soldiers and ensure they are properly trained while paying close attention to human resource and time challenges to prevent burnout.



Mitchell explained that prior to 17 years ago, their organization was a battalion and although it became a unit, the mission never really changed.



“Going back to being a battalion is the right structure for our type of unit and will, hopefully, allow us to grow and perform even better,” she said.



Activation changes included the reorganizing detachments into companies and the standing up of a headquarters and headquarters detachment (HHD), adding several new positions to the organization.



The battalion manages five units in total – The 4th, 7th, 14th, and 37th Finance Companies, and HHD 27th. Currently, there are 194 Soldiers in the battalion.



On deployment, the finance battalion and its companies manage funds directly but stateside is responsible for all federal funds and property provided to the National Guard.



The 4th Finance Company is currently deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and led by Capt. Matthew Lenzi and Sgt. 1st Class Vuthy In.



Stateside, the organization regularly supports domestic operations and emergency response to natural disasters, including hurricanes Irene and Sandy, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, when called upon.



Maj. Miguel Rodriguez, the outgoing commander of the 27th FMSU, earned a meritorious service medal presented by Col. Patrick Clare, 369th Sustainment Brigade commander.



The unit transitioned to HHD with Capt. Schashuna Whyte and Sgt. 1st Class Byron Acuria as the new command team.



Whyte said that the headquarters’ role is unique. They support three battalions within the 369th Sustainment Brigade and all subordinate companies within those battalions.



“It’s a big role to fill and the team is capable of fulfilling it,” she said.



As former executive officer of the 27th FMSU, Whyte saw firsthand how the commander functions.



“This role provided the opportunity to see the big picture of the battalion’s operations, and prepared me for command within the HHD,” Whyte said.



Whyte said that she was looking forward to working more closely with the USP&FO Comptroller’s Office to support the joint mission of readiness in terms of pay and entitlements for the Soldiers of New York state.



USP&FO stands for United States Property and Fiscal Office of New York and is responsible for financial management, property accountability, federal contracting and internal review.



Additionally, they submit periodic reports concerning the use of these funds and equipment to the Secretary of the Army and Secretary of the Air Force.



The newly uncased battalion’s colors feature a spread eagle embedded with the finance crest, which has silver gray and golden yellow piping with a motto signifying the zeal of the battalion in pursuit of their mission, ‘FINANCE THE FIGHT.’



These colors have long been associated with the Finance Corps and are universal symbols of treasury and money matters.



The U.S. Army’s Finance Corps was born two days after the Continental Army began when the position of Army Paymaster General was established on June 16, 1775. Since then, the Army’s Finance Corps has been integral to winning our nation’s wars, funding, and sustaining the fight around the globe.



Mitchell, who previously served as the 42nd Infantry Division’s finance staff officer said that her previous assignment was a needed break from command and allowed her to get back into the rhythm of staff work. She once served as commander of the 27th FMSU.



The headquarters deployed as a battalion to Kuwait, in 2008, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2013 they deployed again in support of Operation Enduring Freedom recognized as a company, and in 2019 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, recognized as a unit.



Capt. Daniel Jacobson and 1st Sgt. Daniel London lead the 7th Finance Company.



Capt. Jason Kim and 1st Sgt. Kenneth Geib lead the 14th Finance Company.



Capt. Sea Na and 1st Sgt. Orin Gall lead the 37th Finance Company.



Completion of all US Army Finance Corps reorganization efforts are expected by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.