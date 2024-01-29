Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army [Image 2 of 2]

    After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gerald Ross, the transportation division chief at Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, presents a retirement award to Günther Schipke. The German local national employee and LRC Bavaria transportation operations supervisor is retiring after serving 42 years and four months with the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 03:07
    VIRIN: 240131-A-SM279-2456
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
    Hometown: AUERBACH, BY, DE
