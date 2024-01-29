Günther Schipke is the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria transportation operations supervisor. Schipke, who retires this week with 42 years and four months of service, oversaw operations at four transportation motor pools in Bavaria with a fleet of nearly 900 non-tactical vehicles and a staff of 60 personnel. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 03:07
|Photo ID:
|8217093
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-SM279-1789
|Resolution:
|2429x1827
|Size:
|964.69 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|AUERBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army
No keywords found.
