    After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army [Image 1 of 2]

    After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Günther Schipke is the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria transportation operations supervisor. Schipke, who retires this week with 42 years and four months of service, oversaw operations at four transportation motor pools in Bavaria with a fleet of nearly 900 non-tactical vehicles and a staff of 60 personnel. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 03:07
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
    Hometown: AUERBACH, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 42+ years, LRC Bavaria employee says he’ll never forget his time with the U.S. Army [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

