    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH [Image 6 of 7]

    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shen Knoll, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer clears flaps on a C-5M Super Galaxy during a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-5M FLUSH checklist was designed for an aircrew to launch the Super Galaxy from a ‘no power on’ or ‘dark’ status to an all four engines running posture and taxiing off the parking spot in minimal amount of time for departure in case of an imminent threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8216824
    VIRIN: 240129-F-DA916-1301
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

