9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

U.S. Air Force Airman Pablo Corona, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief reviews vitals during a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-5M FLUSH checklist was designed for an aircrew to launch the Super Galaxy from a ‘no power on’ or ‘dark’ status to an all four engines running posture and taxiing off the parking spot in minimal amount of time for departure in case of an imminent threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

