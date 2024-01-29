9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Asper, 9th Airlift Squadron chief of training, briefs a C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew on a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. Prior to performing the FLUSH checklist in action, aircrew members received classroom training and simulator practice to familiarize themselves with configuring the aircraft for a rapid departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

