    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH [Image 1 of 7]

    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.1122

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Asper, 9th Airlift Squadron chief of training, briefs a C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew on a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. Prior to performing the FLUSH checklist in action, aircrew members received classroom training and simulator practice to familiarize themselves with configuring the aircraft for a rapid departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.1122
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8216819
    VIRIN: 240129-F-DA916-1024
    Resolution: 5082x7623
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

