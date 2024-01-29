240116-N-ET093-1003 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 16, 2024) - Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) speaks to the crew during an all-hands call in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8216692 VIRIN: 240116-N-ET093-1003 Resolution: 3304x2360 Size: 1.36 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.