Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 1 of 10]

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240116-N-ET093-1003 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 16, 2024) - Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) speaks to the crew during an all-hands call in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8216692
    VIRIN: 240116-N-ET093-1003
    Resolution: 3304x2360
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    240118-N-TU663-1007
    240118-N-TU663-1012

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT