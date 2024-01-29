240118-N-TU663-1012 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) - Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Julius Perez, left, from Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Idrissa Sesay, from Washington, help conduct a routine maintenance on a firemain, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8216707 VIRIN: 240118-N-TU663-1012 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 1.4 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240118-N-TU663-1012 [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.