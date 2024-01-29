240118-N-TU663-1007 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Sebastian Valle, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, needle guns a deck, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

