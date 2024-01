Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Rylin Lewis (left), a native of Macon, Georgia, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jacob Cummings, a native of Bloomington, Illinois, place shoring during a damage control training drill while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8216640 VIRIN: 240129-N-JS660-2103 Resolution: 7041x4694 Size: 21.66 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IL, US Hometown: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Somerset Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.