Somerset CO Welcomes New Sailors

Capt. Michel Brandt, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Oak Grove, Kentucky, speaks to new Sailors during a command indoctrination program while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

