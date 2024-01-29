Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Somerset CO Welcomes New Sailors [Image 3 of 5]

    Somerset CO Welcomes New Sailors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Capt. Michel Brandt, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Oak Grove, Kentucky, speaks to new Sailors during a command indoctrination program while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    This work, Somerset CO Welcomes New Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

