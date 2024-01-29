Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Somerset Damage Control Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Somerset Damage Control Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Mills, a native of Jacksonville, Illinois, communicates causality information during a damage control training drill while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8216634
    VIRIN: 240129-N-JS660-2059
    Resolution: 4992x7488
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somerset Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Somerset Damage Control Training
    Somerset Damage Control Training
    Somerset CO Welcomes New Sailors
    Somerset Damage Control Training
    Somerset Damage Control Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    DCTT
    DC
    Training
    USS Somerset

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT