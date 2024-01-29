Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. (Jan 23, 2024) Mr. Rick Taylor (AFRICOM J3) role plays in a suicide intervention scenario as a caregiver to a person at risk of suicide during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). The training was provided to participants from U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and USAG Stuttgart (Photo: CDR Ryan Bareng).

