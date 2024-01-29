Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. (Jan 23, 2024) Mr. Rick Taylor (AFRICOM J3) role plays in a suicide intervention scenario as a caregiver to a person at risk of suicide during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). The training was provided to participants from U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and USAG Stuttgart (Photo: CDR Ryan Bareng).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 18:04
    VIRIN: 240124-N-CQ675-1002
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    Grapple Chapel
    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

