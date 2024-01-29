Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. (Jan 23, 2024) Chaplain Ryan Bareng, CHC, USN (U.S. Africa Command) closes the first ever Germany Grapple Chapel event (a wrestling clinic combined with Spiritual Fitness talk) with a lesson on Spiritual Warfare and the importance of identifying primary emotions with trusted people for resilience. Spiritual Fitness is defined in Marine Corps Reference Publication 6-10.1 (Photo: CDR Ryan Bareng).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 18:04 Photo ID: 8216620 VIRIN: 240123-N-CQ675-1005 Resolution: 2388x1328 Size: 2.58 MB Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grapple Chapel [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.