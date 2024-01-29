Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grapple Chapel

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. (Jan 23, 2024) Chaplain Ryan Bareng, CHC, USN (U.S. Africa Command) closes the first ever Germany Grapple Chapel event (a wrestling clinic combined with Spiritual Fitness talk) with a lesson on Spiritual Warfare and the importance of identifying primary emotions with trusted people for resilience. Spiritual Fitness is defined in Marine Corps Reference Publication 6-10.1 (Photo: CDR Ryan Bareng).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8216620
    VIRIN: 240123-N-CQ675-1005
    Resolution: 2388x1328
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    This work, Grapple Chapel [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

