U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Vanessa Garcia, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, points to a target during the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2024. As a combat arms instructor and a line official for the EIC, Garcia ensured safety procedures were followed and graded targets.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:37
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
