U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Vanessa Garcia, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, points to a target during the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2024. As a combat arms instructor and a line official for the EIC, Garcia ensured safety procedures were followed and graded targets.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:37 Photo ID: 8216229 VIRIN: 240126-F-VP642-1001 Resolution: 4223x3016 Size: 1.16 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.