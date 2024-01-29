Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7]

    Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Vanessa Garcia, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, points to a target during the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2024. As a combat arms instructor and a line official for the EIC, Garcia ensured safety procedures were followed and graded targets.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Airmen compete in the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan

