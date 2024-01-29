Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 6 of 7]

    Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    A row of targets for the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Jan. 26, 2024. A total of 73 competitors participated in the EIC for a chance to earn a certificate and a “Bronze Pistol Shot” badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:37
    Photo ID: 8216228
    VIRIN: 240126-F-VP642-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Airmen compete in the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan

