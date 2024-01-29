A row of targets for the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Jan. 26, 2024. A total of 73 competitors participated in the EIC for a chance to earn a certificate and a “Bronze Pistol Shot” badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:37
|Photo ID:
|8216228
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VP642-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen compete in the Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT