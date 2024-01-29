A row of Beretta M9 pistols by posts at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2024. The Beretta M9 pistol has a fifteen round magazine and may be fired without a magazine inserted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:37 Photo ID: 8216227 VIRIN: 240126-F-VP642-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.43 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beretta M9 Excellence in Competition at Davis-Monthan [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.